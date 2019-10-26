|
|
Crystal O'Brien White
Hanover - Crystal Marie O'Brien White, 36, of Port Royal, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Born on Friday, May 27, 1983 in Hanover, she was a daughter of Neal O'Brien, Sr. and his wife, Tonya, of Abbottstown and Mary Moran and her husband, Leroy Moran, Jr., of Hanover. Crystal was a 2001 graduate of Delone Catholic High School and proudly served her country in the US Air Force. She will be remembered as a brave and hardworking person who loved to play basketball. Having devoted her life to her children, she was a loving and caring mother and a supportive sister.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her two children, Anna Mae Louise O'Brien and Dantae Harris, both of Port Royal; her partner of seven years, Michael Love; two brothers, Neal O'Brien, Jr. and Jude O'Brien, both of Hanover; a sister, Meghan O'Brien of Abbottstown; two nieces, Alexa and Nevaeh and a nephew, Bryce; her paternal grandparents, George O'Brien, Sr. and Beryl O'Brien, both of Abbottstown; and a step-brother, Shawn Moran of Abbottstown. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Gladys Slusser.
A celebration of Crystal's life will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover with Certified Celebrant Kasie J. Morris officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help defray her final expenses may be made by visiting her funding page at https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/crystal-marie-o-brien-white/3962/
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019