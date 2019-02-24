|
Curtis Lee Hardnack
Hanover - Curtis Lee Hardnack, 31, of Hanover died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
Born September 27, 1987 in Jacksonville, FL, he was the son of John C. Hardnack III and Karen M. (Sneeringer) Little and her husband Robert Little.
Curt worked as a machine operator at PCA in New Oxford. He was a 2006 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, where he was district champion in wrestling. Following high school, he attended the Art Institute of York. Some of Curt's hobbies in addition to wrestling included kayaking and playing disk golf. He also loved drawing, painting, and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to parents are five siblings, Jeremy Hardnack and wife Ellie of Virginia Beach, VA, Amanda Childers and husband Josh of Hanover, Kevin Little and wife Lauren of Palmyra, Tanya Miller and husband Adam of Hanover, and Kristin Brinley of Jacksonville, FL; maternal grandparents, Donald and Dolores Sneeringer of Hanover; paternal grandmother, Margaret Hardnack of Tulsa, OK; companion, Jessica Andrews; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, with Rev. Joseph Howard officiating. Friends and relatives will be received 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
