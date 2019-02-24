Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Hardnack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Lee Hardnack


1987 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Curtis Lee Hardnack Obituary
Curtis Lee Hardnack

Hanover - Curtis Lee Hardnack, 31, of Hanover died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

Born September 27, 1987 in Jacksonville, FL, he was the son of John C. Hardnack III and Karen M. (Sneeringer) Little and her husband Robert Little.

Curt worked as a machine operator at PCA in New Oxford. He was a 2006 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, where he was district champion in wrestling. Following high school, he attended the Art Institute of York. Some of Curt's hobbies in addition to wrestling included kayaking and playing disk golf. He also loved drawing, painting, and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving in addition to parents are five siblings, Jeremy Hardnack and wife Ellie of Virginia Beach, VA, Amanda Childers and husband Josh of Hanover, Kevin Little and wife Lauren of Palmyra, Tanya Miller and husband Adam of Hanover, and Kristin Brinley of Jacksonville, FL; maternal grandparents, Donald and Dolores Sneeringer of Hanover; paternal grandmother, Margaret Hardnack of Tulsa, OK; companion, Jessica Andrews; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, with Rev. Joseph Howard officiating. Friends and relatives will be received 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be private.

Online condolences may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now