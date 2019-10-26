|
|
Curvin L. Rohrbaugh, 95, who was formerly of Glenville, died Friday October 25, 2019 at Homewood Home at Plum Creek. He was the husband of the late Dorothy C. (Bixler) Rohrbaugh.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Jacob's Stone U.C.C. Church, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville, with his pastor, Rev. Dr. Bruce P. Bouchard, officiating. Burial will be in St. Jacob's Stone Church Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Tuesday at the church. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main St., Glen Rock, is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Rohrbaugh was born on August 11, 1924 in Manheim Township, a son of the late George W. and Sarah J. (Baugher) Rohrbaugh.
Curvin had farmed for most of his life in the Manheim Township area and was employed as a truck driver with the former Kopp's Lumber Company in Lineboro MD for 11 years.
He was a member of St. Jacob's (Stone) United Church of Christ and the Western York County Democratic Club.
He leaves a nephew, James H. Rohrbaugh, several nieces and his sister-in-law, Louise D. Brodbeck. He was predeceased by two brothers, Aaron and Lloyd Rohrbaugh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacob's (Stone) U.C.C. Church, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville, PA 17329 or to VNA Hospice of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
A special thank you to the staff at Plum Creek for the excellent care provided to him for the past two years and to the VNA Hospice of Hanover and Spring Grove staff for their caring and concern.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019