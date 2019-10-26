Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Resources
More Obituaries for Curvin Rohrbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curvin L. Rohrbaugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curvin L. Rohrbaugh Obituary
Curvin L. Rohrbaugh, 95, who was formerly of Glenville, died Friday October 25, 2019 at Homewood Home at Plum Creek. He was the husband of the late Dorothy C. (Bixler) Rohrbaugh.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Jacob's Stone U.C.C. Church, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville, with his pastor, Rev. Dr. Bruce P. Bouchard, officiating. Burial will be in St. Jacob's Stone Church Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Tuesday at the church. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main St., Glen Rock, is in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Rohrbaugh was born on August 11, 1924 in Manheim Township, a son of the late George W. and Sarah J. (Baugher) Rohrbaugh.

Curvin had farmed for most of his life in the Manheim Township area and was employed as a truck driver with the former Kopp's Lumber Company in Lineboro MD for 11 years.

He was a member of St. Jacob's (Stone) United Church of Christ and the Western York County Democratic Club.

He leaves a nephew, James H. Rohrbaugh, several nieces and his sister-in-law, Louise D. Brodbeck. He was predeceased by two brothers, Aaron and Lloyd Rohrbaugh.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacob's (Stone) U.C.C. Church, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville, PA 17329 or to VNA Hospice of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.

A special thank you to the staff at Plum Creek for the excellent care provided to him for the past two years and to the VNA Hospice of Hanover and Spring Grove staff for their caring and concern.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now