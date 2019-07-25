Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home
501 Ridge Avenue
McSherrystown, PA
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home
501 Ridge Avenue
McSherrystown, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation BVM Catholic Church
26 N. Third St.
McSherrystown, PA
Cyprian N. Gebhart


1923 - 2019
Cyprian N. Gebhart Obituary
Cyprian N. Gebhart

Hanover - Cyprian N. "Buzz" Gebhart, 96 of Hanover, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Brethren Home Community, New Oxford.

Born February 1, 1923 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Gregory F. Gebhart Sr. and Helen P. (Brown) Gebhart.

Buzz was the founder of the Hanover Airport and worked as owner/operator for many years. His life was centered around running and operating the airport. He was a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown and the AOPA. Buzz proudly served in the Army during WWII.

Surviving are five children, Louise T. Haines and husband Wesley of Hanover, Gerald E. Gebhart and wife Pearl of East Berlin, Raymond F. Gebhart and wife Karen of Frederick, MD, Michael J. Gebhart and wife Wanda of New Oxford and Daniel T. Gebhart and fiancé Tina of Hanover; 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; and two siblings, Mary H. Britcher of Hanover and Gregory F. "Jack" Gebhart Jr. of CA. He was preceded in death by two siblings; Ethelyn "Sis" Helwig and Stephen A. Gebhart.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received Friday 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with prayers at 8:00 p.m.

Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons.

Contributions in memory of Buzz may be made to Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, Climate Control Fund, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, PA 17344.

Online condolences may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on July 25, 2019
