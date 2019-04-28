|
Cyril "Nick" Joseph McMaster
Traverse City, MI - Cyril "Nick" Joseph McMaster, 89, of Traverse City passed away April 26, 2019 at Culver Meadows Senior Living Center.
Nick was born on June 28, 1929 in McSherrystown, PA to the late Edward Jacob and Clara Agnes (Staub) McMaster.
On June 21, 1952 Nick married the love of his life, Mary Jean Hayward in Fife Lake.
Nick honorably served in the United States Air Force. He was employed for 30 years with Shugart Builders as a carpenter. Nick was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. In his younger years he enjoyed skiing, sailing and dancing. He also enjoyed taking care of his wife.
Nick is survived by his wife of 67 years Mary Jean; children Michael (Christine), Donald (Laura), Karen (Timothy) Swatosh and Timothy; grandchildren Chase, Luke, Aaron, Jayme, Marsha, Scott and Mark; sister Mary Ann Brown and brother Thomas (Pat) McMaster.
Nick was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Richard, Bernard and Benedict.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on May 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
Interment will take place on May 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery where he will receive full military honors.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church (12675 Center Road, Traverse City, MI 49686).
The family is being cared for by the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 28, 2019