Hanover - Cyril "Jim" Shuda 80, Passed peacefully at home May 17, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

Born January 31, 1939 in Newark NJ, Jim grew up in Williamsport Pa area, resided in Hanover after his honorable discharge from the Air Force. He was stationed in Morocco at Sidi Slimane AFB 17th Air Force Division.

Survived by sons Michael Shuda and Brent Miller. Granddaughters Hannah, Aubree and Raelynne Miller. Wife and caregiver Jody Lerch and her family. Good friend Lew Loughlin

Jim was very sociable with everyone. He loved to entertain and make people laugh, smile and be happy. Jim would say "Everyone has a story" and he enjoyed listening to them

Contributions in honor of Jim can be made to Council of Churches (PAL LUNCH), VNA HOSPICE or SPCA.

Jim requested there be no service or viewing. He donated his body to medical science at Anatomy Gifts Registry.
Published in Evening Sun on May 23, 2019
