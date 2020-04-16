|
D. Michael Vial
Hanover - D. Michael Vial, 68, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was the husband of Cindy L. (Stimer) Vial with whom he shared 42 years of marriage.
Born April 15, 1952 in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Frederick J. and Mary C. (Reaver) Vial.
Mike was a 1970 graduate of Gettysburg High School, a 1974 graduate of York College and a 1977 graduate of the PA State Police Academy for Municipal Police Service. He was a Police Officer with the Hanover Borough from Jan. 1976 to Dec. 1977 when he accepted the position as Chief of Police in McSherrystown Borough in April 1978 to Dec. 2009 when he retired. Mike then continued as Security Supervisor at HACC in Gettysburg from Dec. 2009 to June 2014. He was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in McSherrystown, McSherrystown Knights of Columbus, McSherrystown Home Assoc., McSherrystown Moose, Hanover Republican Club, McSherrystown Fish & Game Assoc., Green Springs Rod & Gun Club, York County FOP and the PA Chief of Police Assoc. Mike was a history buff, enjoyed attending his children's and grandchildren's events, and also spending time with friends and family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Lindey M. Colm and Stephanie L. Aumen and husband Joshua all of Hanover; four grandchildren, Mallory C. Topper, Sean P. Colm, Caylee M. Zortman and Brooklyn A. Aumen; and a brother, Charles L. Vial of Maryville, TN. He was preceded in death by a sister, Ginger Bupp.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Annunciation Church in McSherrystown at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mike may be made Annunciation Church, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, PA 17344 or McSherrystown Borough Police Officer's Assoc., 338 Main St., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020