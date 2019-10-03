|
|
Daisy Mae O'Brien
Hanover - Daisy Mae O'Brien, 76, of Hanover, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her home.
Born on Monday, August 30, 1943 in Jersey Shore, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul Stien Breon and Dorothy Mae Bletz Breon. An avid Bingo player, Daisy enjoyed watching the squirrels and cardinals in the yard, tending to her flowers and crocheting and cross-stitching.
Survivors include four children, John O'Brien, Scott O'Brien and his wife, Bev, Kim O'Brien, and Dawn O'Brien and her fiancé, Jack Bridges; and eight grandchildren, Lee, Tirzah, Christian, Cooper, Connor, Caleb, Patience, and Genesis.
Services for Ms. O'Brien will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on Oct. 3, 2019