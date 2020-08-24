Dale E. Thomas
Gettysburg - Dale Edward Thomas, age 83, of Gettysburg, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Gettysburg Hospital. He was born April 9, 1937 in Gettysburg, the son of the late John E. and Ida Mae (Shultz) Thomas.
Dale graduated in the Class of 1956 of Biglerville High School. He served in the US Army Reserves from 1961- 1967. He worked as a salesman for Prudential Ins. Company, Harbold's Ford in Dillsburg and Gene Latta Ford in Hanover. He then worked part time for Jacoby Transport as a school van driver for special needs children. He was a life member of Arendtsville Fire Department, Trinity Lutheran Church in Arendtsville and American Legion-Post 262 in Biglerville. He was also a past member of the Gettysburg Moose Lodge and Gettysburg Eagles. He loved his grandchildren and was a true Steelers fan all his adult life. He also loved NASCAR Cup racing, Penn State sports and reading mystery novels. He was well known for his love of drag racing in his young adult days, both legally and illegally. He was also very accomplished at practical jokes.
Dale is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ann (Baldwin) Thomas of Gettysburg; three children, Tracy L. Thomas (Pam) of Biglerville; Mindy Jean McKee (Mark) of Conner, Montana and Dawn A. Thomas (Dwayne Myers) of Gettysburg; two brothers, Glenn Thomas of Arendtsville and Harold Thomas East Petersburg, PA; step-sister, Janet Clark of Bethesda, MD; six grandchildren, Adam Thomas, Rachel Scamack, Matt Thomas, Stephanie Thomas, Dusty McKee and Karli Williams and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Holly Lynne Thomas and grandchild, Jason Thomas.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Contributions may be made in Dale's memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, PO Box 309, Arendtsville, PA 17303 or Forever Love Rescue, 39 Queen St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com
.