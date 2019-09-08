|
Dale Kenneth Shafer
Gettysburg - Dale Kenneth Shafer, 86 of Gettysburg, PA died suddenly at The Gettysburg Hospital on Friday, September 06, 2019. Born March 06, 1933 in Gardners, PA, he was the son of the late Clair & Mary (Reigle) Shafer. Dale was predeceased by his wife, Shirley L. Shafer, who died April 17, 2009. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. Dale was a master carpenter and worked for McDonnell Construction Co. in Gettysburg for 25 years. He is survived by his 3 children: Kenneth E. Shafer and wife Karen of Biglerville, PA, James A. Shafer and wife Tina of Biglerville and Janet L. Shafer of Gettysburg, six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers: Don and George Shafer and two sisters: Velma Shafer and Grace Gantz. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, PA with Rev. Michael Allwein, officiating. Interment will be in the Benders Church Cemetery, Biglerville. A Viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Monday, September 09, 2019 at the funeral home. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 8, 2019