Dale Roger King
Dale Roger King

Shiremanstown - Dale Roger King, 86, of Shiremanstown, PA and formerly of York Springs, PA passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was born in York Springs on April 7, 1934, the youngest child of the late Maurice and Estella (Dahr) King. Dale is survived by his wife of 59 years Kay L. (Stoner) King.

Dale was a 1951 graduate of York Springs High School, where he played football and was chosen for the All State Football Team. In high school, Dale was an FFA member. He was a retired poultry and grain farmer, starting with his first chickens at the age of eight. Dale was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in York Springs, where he was a past council member and had served as chair of the Worship and Music Committees. Dale was a faithful Christian and always put other people before himself.

Dale was a member of the Adams County Farm Bureau, having served on the Board of Directors and as past President of the organization. He was an Assistant Director of the York Farm Credit Association, past member of the Grange, the Bermudian Springs Young Farmers, and the York Springs Senior Citizens. Dale was a founding member of the York Springs Midget Football Organization. He served as a Latimore Township Supervisor for 18 years, 16 of those years as Chairman. He was instrumental in starting the York Springs - Latimore Police Force and the first community recycling program in the area.

In addition to his wife, Dale is survived by Roger D. King (Jodi), York Springs, PA; Michele E. Rudisill (Steve), McSherrystown, PA; Jacquelyn M. King, Arlington, VA; Noel D. Piros (Andrew), Longwood, FL; Karen S. King, Brookhaven, PA; and David P. King, Mechanicsburg, PA. 7 grandchildren Samantha, Remington, and Quinton King, Paige Rudisill Harget (Travis), Zachary Rudisill, Aiden, and Noah Piros; as well as 3 great grandchildren Addisyn, Ryleigh, and Brendyn Harget. Dale was preceded in death by his grandson Patrick King and by his nine brothers and sisters George, Glenn, Gerald, Adelle and Geraldine King, Evelyn Wirt, Helen Nisley, Janet Junkins and Lorraine Hayes.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, York Springs, PA.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in Dale's name to benefit the Bermudian Springs Agricultural Scholarship Fund may be made payable to the Dale R. King Memorial Fund, at the Adams County Community Foundation, 25 South 4th Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 242, York Springs, PA 17372 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. www.MalpezziFuneralHome.com




Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 31, 2020
Pastor Bob
Friend
