Littlestown - Dalton J. Persing, 16, of Littlestown, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Born February 4, 2004 in Hanover, he was the son of Stephen E. and Karen J. Persing of Littlestown.

Dalton was a sophomore at Littlestown High School, a member of the National Honor Society and the Hanover YMCA. He was a member of the Littlestown wrestling squad for the past 8 years, a two-time All-American qualifier with the Mid Atlantic Wrestling Association in Salisbury, MD and a two-time qualifier for PA State Wrestling Championship held in Erie and Wilks-Barre. Dalton was an avid power lifter, hunter and fisherman, he loved watching movies and listening to music, but especially enjoyed spending time with his friends, family and his two feline companions.

Surviving in addition to his parents is a sister; Jillian M. Persing of Littlestown who was not only his sister but his best friend and buddy; his paternal grandmother, Jennie Persing of Knoxville, PA and maternal grandmother, Muriel Sheaffer of Carlisle; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Due to the Covid-19 epidemic a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Dalton may be made to TrueNorth Wellness Services, 33 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA 17331.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
