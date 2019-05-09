|
|
Danette L. Eline
McSherrystown - Danette L. Eline, 67, of McSherrystown, entered into God's arms in her home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, after a long, courageous fight with cancer. She was married to Benjamin H. Eline to whom she shared 42 years.
Born October 24, 1951 in Hanover, she was the daughter of Nevin and Betty (Darr) Albright.
She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Hanover. Danette was a kindergarten teacher at Annunciation BVM School in McSherrystown and finished the last half of her career at West Manheim Elementary School. Danette was a selfless and caring individual, always doing for others. She was a member of Women 4 Christ for numerous years, sharing her beautiful singing voice with others. After she retired, she continued to volunteer her time and talent at West Manheim Elementary.
Going to the beach in Brigantine, NJ, was her "happy place" where she spent time with family and friends making memories. Her greatest joy was being "Gramma", and spoiling her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, Michael Eline and wife Natalie of Hanover, Benjamin Eline of Hanover and Megan Wood and husband Jason of Thomasville; three grandchildren, Gavin (8), Addison(7) and Mason(5) and four siblings, Deb Troxell of Carlisle, Keith Albright of TN, Kevin Albright of Richmond, VA and Denise Warner of Hanover.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 219 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing officiating. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, McSherrystown. Friends and relatives will be received Friday 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please make donation to , 2951 Whiteford Rd, Suite 304, York, PA 17402.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on May 9, 2019