Daniel Alan Smith
Hanover - Daniel Alan Smith, 62 of Hanover, PA died Friday, February 8, 2019 in Clarksville, MD with his family by his side. He was the husband of Cindy M. (Krug) Smith for 42 years. He is survived by a daughter, Jaclyn M. (Smith) Kurz and her husband Karl, of Clarksville, MD. He has one granddaughter, Mackenzie Marie Kurz.
He was born April 21, 1956 in Hanover, PA to Raymond H. Smith, Sr. and Gladys (Storm) Smith. He is survived by 5 siblings: Regina (Smith) McMaster and husband William, Estero, FL, Raymond Smith, Jr. and wife Patricia, Gettysburg, Margaret (Midge Smith) Leonhardt and husband Peter, Estero, FL, Michael Smith, Spring Grove, and Angela (Smith) Klunk and husband Jarrod, Hanover. He is survived by nephews, Brian McMaster, Raymond III, Darrell, Joshua & Ryan Smith, Derek & Dylan Klunk. Nieces: Elizabeth (Smith) Sturgeon, Emily (Smith) Shannon and Deanna Klunk. He was predeceased by nephew William McMaster, Jr.
His greatest passion was working on cars in the family business, spending time with his family, traveling, and a good cup of Kona coffee.
In lieu of a funeral service it was his wish that a celebration of his life be held with the family and close friends at a later date. The family requests the omission of flowers and asks that donations be sent in his name to the .
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 24, 2019