Daniel Myers
East Berlin - Daniel H. Myers, 66 of East Berlin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Stone Springs Hospital Center in Dulles, VA. He was the loving husband of Deborah L. (Berwager) Myers; together they shared 35 years together.
Born October 26, 1953 in Gettysburg, he was a son of the late Wilford H. and Margaret Irene (Bowling) Myers.
Dan graduated in 1971 from New Oxford High School where he enjoyed and excelled at playing basketball. Dan worked as an outside salesman for several plumbing, heating and A/C companies for over 25 years. He retired in 2018 from Sid Harvey, Inc. in York, PA as an inside salesman. He enjoyed going to his cabin in the mountains, taking annual trips to Ocean City, MD with his family and watching his grandsons on the beach, listening to music, taking summer Miata rides, hanging around the campfire while visiting with his son's family and friends at different campgrounds,
and was a great handyman around the house. He liked spending time with close friends. Dan's biggest passion was spending time with his family; he cherished them and loved every minute spent with them. He was also a member of Hanover Elks Lodge #763 and the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club. Dan will be missed and remembered as a wonderful husband, father, brother, son-in-law, friend and an awesome Papaw.
In addition to his wife, Dan is survived by three sons, Zachary Myers of New Oxford, Nathan Myers and his wife Sara of New Oxford, Clifford Sentz and his wife Stacy of East Berlin; five grandchildren, Lilly, Ethan and Kennedy Myers, Bode and Trey Sentz; three sisters, Brenda Scott and her companion Jay of Harrisburg, Laurie Nimtz and her husband William of Gardners, Peggy McCormack of New Oxford; a brother, Wilford Myers, Jr. and his wife Mary of Hanover; a mother-in-law Betty Berwarger and her companion Charlie of Hanover; a brother-in-law Darin Berwarger of Littlestown; and a niece and two nephews.
There will be no public viewing or service. Following cremation, a memorial service to celebrate the life of Dan will be posted to our website on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michael E. Allwein officiating. Burial will be private in Mt Olivet Cemetery, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105
To share memories of Daniel H. Myers and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.