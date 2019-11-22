|
|
Daniel R. Lease
Glenville - Daniel R. Lease, 74, of Glenville, PA, entered God's eternal care, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Born March 12, 1945 in Brodbecks, PA, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Romaine C. (Gracey) Lease. Daniel was the loving husband of Darlene M. (Markle) Lease with whom he shared 56 years of marriage.
Daniel retried from the former P. H. Glatfelter paper company with over 33 years of service in the finishing department.
Daniel was a member of St. Jacob's Stone Church, Glenville, PA and the Quarter Century Club at the paper mill. He enjoyed playing with gadgets like his drone and rescuing animals. He loved being in the outdoors and doing landscaping and gardening.
In addition to his wife Darlene, Daniel is survived by his sons, Douglas C. Lease and wife Amanda D. of East Berlin, PA, Drew R. Lease and wife Lea L. of Glenville, PA, his niece who was like a daughter, Judy (Lease) Wentz, four grandchildren, Quinn D. Lease, Felicia M. Lease, Maya A. Lease, and Sienna R. Lease, and two brothers, Richard "Yogi" Lease of Hanover, PA and David Lease of New Oxford, PA. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Charles N. Lease, Jack E. Lease, Russell C. Lease, and Donald J. Lease.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Daniel's life will be held 10 AM, Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with his Pastor the Rev. Bruce P. Bouchard officiating. Burial will be in St. Jacob's Stone Church Cemetery, Glenville, PA. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 1:00-3:00 PM, Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Daniel may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA 17331 is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019