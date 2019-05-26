|
|
Daniel Stevenson
Hanover PA - Daniel Robert Stevenson, 66, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Transitions Healthcare, in Gettysburg.
Born March 3, 1953, he was the son of the late Dale and Winona Stevenson of Reading, PA.
He was a 1971 graduate of the Blue Mountain Academy in Hamburg, PA. Dan was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed identifying many species of plants and animals. A former member of the Hanover Lancers Drum and Bugle Corps and the Apple Core Band, Dan played the trumpet for many years.
He is survived by his sons Robert and his wife Morgan, Andrew, Iain, and Jonathan Stevenson; his brothers, Corwin, Eldon, and Alan; his grandsons Hudson and Owen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, sister-in-law's, and friends.
He was predeceased by a brother, Edward Stevenson.
Daniel was a member of the Hanover Seventh Day Adventist Church. A service to celebrate and remember Dan will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Hanover Seventh Day Adventist Church, 865 Gitts Run Rd, Hanover PA. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfunearlhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on May 26, 2019