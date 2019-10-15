|
|
Darlene Hershey
Spring Grove - Darlene F. (Lucabaugh) Hershey, age 62, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, on October 14, 2019, after a lengthy battle with breast cancer. She was the loving wife of Lynn Hershey; together they shared over 43 years of marriage.
Darlene was born in York on November 2, 1956 and was the daughter of the late John P. Lucabaugh and the late Florence A. (Mummert) Lucabaugh. She graduated from Susquehannock High School Class of 1974. She worked as a medical transcriptionist for many years prior to retiring. She was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Spring Grove. She was a devoted wife and mother and cherished her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Lynn, she is survived by her sons Jason Hershey and Michael Hershey and his wife Kristin; her daughters Sharon Hershey and Melissa Hershey and her grandchildren Cooper and Kaitlynn and their mother Samantha; Emily, Brayden, and Ellie and their mother Tara and Michael II, Cameron, Lilly, Willow, and Kaylee. She is also survived by her brothers Sterling Lucabaugh and wife Mary, David Lucabaugh and wife Norma and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Saturday at 10:00AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 201 S. Main St. Spring Grove, with Pastor Alison Bowlan officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service at St. Jacobs Stone Cemetery in Glenville. Visitations will be held on Friday from 6:00-8:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 175 N. Main St. Spring Grove PA 17362, and on Saturday from 9:00-10:00AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Heather Baker Foundation, c/o Linda Hartman, 678 Old Hanover Rd. Spring Grove PA 17362.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019