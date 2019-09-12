|
Darlene M. Mays
Hanover - Darlene M. "Dee" Mays, 69, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Manor Care on Kingston Court in York surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Wednesday, March 15, 1950 in Red Lion, she was the daughter of the late John and Nora Orwig, and was wife of the late Kenneth H. Mays, Jr., her husband of 29 years, who died in 1999. Dee was a member of Paradisus Church of God in Thomasville, who loved to play Bingo and different word games, but her greatest joy was being with her family and friends.
Survivors include her three daughters, Tammy L. Bevans of Hanover, Tiffany S. Mays and her fiancé, John R. Evans, III, of Mount Wolf, and Trudy A. Mays of Hanover; six grandchildren, Jacob M. Bevans, Brendon M. Bevans, Joshua K. Bevans, Dakota L. Freyser, Andrew T. Yongue and Blake S. Greer; and one great-grandson, Landon M. Bevans.
The funeral will be held at 11 AM Monday, September 16, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover with The Rev. Richard M. Chronister officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Rose Cemetery in York. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway - Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 12, 2019