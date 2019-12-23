|
|
Darlene Sneeringer
Hanover - Darlene L. (Wildasin) Sneeringer, 77, of Hanover, entered God's eternal care on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Mark Leo Sneeringer; together they shared 36 years of marriage.
Born October 18, 1942 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Cletus E. and Anna C. (Hoff) Wildasin.
Darlene was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church Broadway and the Hanover Elks. She was a dedicated mother and friend; she especially loved being around people and took joy in all her treasured friendships. Darlene made friends everywhere she went and will be truly missed by so many.
Darlene is survived by three children, Kim Hartlaub and her husband Dean of Hanover, Kelly (Sterner) Grevis and her husband Eric of South Carolina, Mark Sneeringer and his wife Andrea of Hanover; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Jonathan, Houston, Alonna, James, Zach, Wes; three great grandchildren, Hayden, Bria and Harper. Darlene is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Darlene was preceded in death by a brother, Ken Wildasin.
There will be no public viewing; following cremation, a memorial service to celebrate the life of Darlene will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Broadway, 1214 Broadway, Hanover, PA with Vicar Ginger Bennett and Rev. Larry McConnell officiating. A time to share memories with the family will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church Cemetery, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Broadway at the address listed above.
To share memories of Darlene L. (Wildasin) Sneeringer and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019