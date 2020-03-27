|
|
Darrell A. Norton
New Oxford - Darrell A. Norton 70, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Barbara J. Royal, and the late Susan E. (Miller) Norton, who died February 22, 2012.
Darrell was born October 16, 1949, in Spartanburg, SC, the son of the late William R. and Francine (Weest) Norton.
Darrell served in the U.S. Navy, and was a member of the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, York Adams Fish and Game, Hanover Eagles, and the McSherrystown Fish & Game. He was an avid reader, musician and sailor.
In addition to his wife Barbara, Darrell is survived by a daughter, Christy L. Keefer and her fiancée Brandon Stepler of Hanover, a step daughter, Brooke E. Royal of New Oxford, a grandson, Landon E. Keefer of Hanover, a granddaughter, Lillianna C. Stepler of Hanover, two brothers, William Norton and Robert Norton and his wife Cynthia, two sisters, Jacki Gardner and her husband Daniel, and Michele Norton, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was predeceased by a son, Erik S. Norton.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to New Oxford FFA, C/O Conewago Valley School District, 130 Berlin Rd, New Oxford, PA 17350. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020