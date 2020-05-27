Services
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848 -7575
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
Visitation
Saturday, May 30, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
Funeral service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
10:30 AM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
Interment
Following Services
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
Darrell W. "Buck" Jones Sr.

Darrell W. "Buck" Jones Sr. Obituary
Darrell W. "Buck" Jones Sr.

Westminster - Darrell W. "Buck" Jones Sr., 85, died Monday, May 25, 2020, of Leukemia, with his family by his side. Born November 13, 1934 in Ritchie County, West Virginia he was the son of the late Kenneth Jones and Earnestine McDonald Jones. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years Joyce Jones.

Before retiring, he was a Machinist at Black and Decker. He served in the Navy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing grass, 4-wheeling in West Virginia, NASCAR, and most of all, spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife he is survived by daughter Kimberly Cook and husband Rick of Hanover, PA; son Ronald L. Jones Sr. and wife Sherry of Hanover, PA; sister Judy Bowen of Fairmont, WV; brothers Jerry Jones of Columbus, OH, Paul Downie of Parkersburg, WV and Arnold Edward Downie of Columbus, OH; 7 grandchildren, Christopher Jones of Florida, Tiffany Niebauer and husband Chris of Martinsburg, WV, Stephanie Walker and husband Jimmy of Poolesville, MD, Brian Cook and wife April of McSherrystown, PA, Kyle Cook of Rehoboth, DE, Ronnie Jones Jr. and Amber Jones both of Westminster, MD; 7 great-grandchildren, Sarah, Makayla, Mason, Jayden, James, Peyton and Shyann.

He was preceded in death by sons Darrell W. Jones Jr. and Craig B. Jones, siblings Helen Nolan, Bonnie Parrish, Kenneth Wade Jones and Sonny Ferguson, mother-in-law and father-in-law Ronald and Lena Babington.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10:30 am at Fletcher Funeral and Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street Westminster, MD. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm, and Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Bixler's United Methodist Church, 3372 Bixler Church Road, Westminster, MD, 21158.
Published in Evening Sun from May 27 to May 28, 2020
