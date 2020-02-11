|
Darthean Fox
Westminster - Darthean Duvall Fox, 91, of Westminster, Maryland, died peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Golden Crest Assisted Living in Westminster.
Born August 31, 1928 in Baltimore, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Arthur B. and Adelia (Greenholtz) Duvall. She was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband of 58 years C. Richard "Dick" Fox in 2015.
Darthean was a graduate of New Windsor High School class of 1946. She was a life-long member of St. Luke's (Winters) Lutheran Church in New Windsor and served as church treasurer from 1958-1996. She was one of the first employees at Carroll County General Hospital and was the business office manager from 1957 to 1990. She was the first recording secretary for the Hospital Auxiliary and a member of the Hospital Board of Directors, as well as recording secretary from 1957 to 1996. She was a former member of the Ladies auxiliary of New Windsor Fire Department and drill team. She also served on the MD State Fire Chiefs Auxiliary. She and her husband delivered pharmacy supplies for Rexall Pharmacy and then Rite-Aid until their retirement in 2013. Although never having children or grandchildren of her own, Darthean became the adoptive parent and grandparent of many who affectionately called her "Mama Fox". She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Surviving are nephew, Byron Welker and wife Cindy and sons Ray and wife Holley and Joe of New Windsor; extended family and close friends, Billy and Becky Stem and son Chet of Westminster, Jeff and Chris Bangard and family of Westminster, Dan and Tina Hoff and family of Westminster, Gary and Carrah Holmes and family of Taneytown, Jeannie and Larry Myers of Westminster; sister-in-law, Shirley Cox of Reisterstown; brother-in-law, Marvin B. Fox and wife Libby of Parkville; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Joyce Welker in 1985.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Luke's (Winters) Lutheran Church, 701 Green Valley Rd., Rt. 75, New Windsor with her pastor the Rev. Anne C. Durboraw officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 13th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster and on Friday, February 14th from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church or to the Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 447, New Windsor, MD 21776 or the Carroll Hospital Center Foundation, 200 Memorial Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 (www.carrollhospitalcenter.org/giving). Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020