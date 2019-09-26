|
David A. Klunk
Hanover - David A. Klunk, 59, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Roselle A. (Walker) Klunk to whom he was married 20 years.
Born October 13, 1959 in Hanover, he was the son of Leona M. (Gross) Klunk of Irishtown and the late Charles J. Klunk.
Dave was employed at Hanover Foods for forty plus years working as a Master Mechanic. He was a 1977 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. Dave was a member of the McSherrystown Home Assoc, Hanover Amvets and VFW. He enjoyed cooking, grilling was his specialty, and spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are four children, Tucker Klunk and companion Emily Descheemaeker of Hanover, Catarina Klunk and companion Dalton Powley of Dover, Judd Trostle and wife Kristina of Saylorsburg and Bobbi Jo Shaffer and husband Brian of Windsor; five grandchildren, Dallas Keykendall, McKenna and Charlie Powley, and JoHanna and Luke Shaffer; four siblings, Daniel Klunk and wife Connie, Kenneth Klunk and wife Diana and Brian Klunk and wife JoAnn all of Hanover and Ann Moore and husband Phil of New Oxford. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Michael J. Klunk and Judith Walter.
A Celebration of Life will be held 5:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Hanover VFW, 19 S. McKinley Ave., Hanover, PA. Burial will be private.
Contributions in memory of Dave may be made to of Central PA, 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 26, 2019