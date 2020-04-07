|
|
David A. Schuchart
McSherrystown - David A. Schuchart, 74, of McSherrystown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was the husband of Deborah H. (Workman) Schuchart, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage.
Born October 20, 1945 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Adrian and Mary (Fuller) Schuchart.
Dave was the owner-operator of Schuchart's Locksmith Service in McSherrystown. He was a member of the McSherrystown Home Assoc., Goofy's of McSherrystown, McSherrystown Moose and McSherrystown Fish & Game Assoc.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Kimberley Schuchart of New Oxford and S. David Schuchart and wife Maria Rogalla of Philadelphia; four grandchildren, Britnee Reese and her husband Tyler, Madison Thornton, Sasha Schuchart and Mykala Thornton; a great-granddaughter, Payton Reese; seven siblings, Vonnie Eisenberger, Patricia Kress, Loretta Fischer, Barbara Weaver, Thomas Schuchart, Monica Wright and Kathleen McLane. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tonya Thornton; and three siblings, Rosalie Ritzie, Geraldine Bowers and Kenneth Schuchart.
Dave has donated his body to Humanity Gifts Registry for research. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Murphy Funeral Home, McSherrystown has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Dave may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020