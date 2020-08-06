David Clingerman
Hanover - David B. "Dave" Clingerman, 64 of Hanover, PA formerly of Baltimore, MD; went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020 at his residence.
He was the husband of Brenda J. (Jett) Clingerman, his wife of 34 years.
Born May 31, 1956, David was the son of the late Mary (Flanigan) and Ottis Clingerman, Jr.
Dave was employed with Precoat Metals in Jessup for 43 years. He enjoyed watching the Ravens, Orioles, and Nascar. His love of Nascar carried over to his Chevy Camaro named Lucy. He also enjoyed traveling with Brenda.
In addition to his wife, Brenda; he is survived by his stepchildren, Jay Gauldin and wife Stephanie of Hanover, Brad Gauldin and wife Danielle of York. He is also survived by his siblings, Mary Rode and husband Charles and John Clingerman and wife Chris. Grandchildren Parker, Blake, Jackson, and Ashlyn and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Coates and niece Rebecca Coates.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Codorus State Park 1958 Marina Drive Hanover, PA 17331 August 15th; 11am Reception of friends, Service at 12noon, Luncheon to follow. Following Covid guidelines masks are required. To get to the Classroom building, please head southeast on PA-216 E toward Codorus State Park, turn left onto Marina Rd., continue straight onto Marina Dr. Classroom Building will be on the right at the end of the road.
In leu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dave's name to St Paul's Lutheran Church Broadway 1240 Broadway Hanover, PA 17331.
