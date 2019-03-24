Services
Dugan Funeral Home, Inc.
111 South Main Street
Bendersville, PA 17306
(717) 677-8215
Resources
More Obituaries for David I.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David E. Livingston I.


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David E. Livingston I. Obituary
David E. Livingston I

Thomasville - David E. Livingston, I, age 65 of Thomasville, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at Carolyn Craxton Slane Hospice in Harrisburg. He was born Monday, December 21, 1953 in Gettysburg, the son of the late Isaac and Caroline (Hanson) Livingston.

David graduated from Hiram G Andrews Center in Johnstown with an Associates Degree in Dental Hygienist. He was a painting contractor and had worked for several different companies. He was a member of Hanover Republican Club and Home Association of McSherrystown.

David dedicated his time to lend a hand with anyone who was in need and loved helping others.

He is survived by one son David E. Livingston, II (Kori) of Harrisburg, one daughter, Jennifer Fox (Cory) of Gettysburg, four grandchildren Kori and Madison Livingston and Tiffany and Huston Fox, siblings, Linda Harman of Hanover, Anna Harman of New Oxford, Isaac "Pete" Livingston of York, Hope Wolf of New Oxford, John Livingston of Hanover, and his companion Terri Cress of Thomasville. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Mark Livingston.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Memorial services were held at 10:30 AM Saturday, March 23 at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville with Rev. Rick Robinson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carolyn Craxton Slane Hospice, 1320 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17110. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now