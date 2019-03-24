|
David E. Livingston I
Thomasville - David E. Livingston, I, age 65 of Thomasville, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at Carolyn Craxton Slane Hospice in Harrisburg. He was born Monday, December 21, 1953 in Gettysburg, the son of the late Isaac and Caroline (Hanson) Livingston.
David graduated from Hiram G Andrews Center in Johnstown with an Associates Degree in Dental Hygienist. He was a painting contractor and had worked for several different companies. He was a member of Hanover Republican Club and Home Association of McSherrystown.
David dedicated his time to lend a hand with anyone who was in need and loved helping others.
He is survived by one son David E. Livingston, II (Kori) of Harrisburg, one daughter, Jennifer Fox (Cory) of Gettysburg, four grandchildren Kori and Madison Livingston and Tiffany and Huston Fox, siblings, Linda Harman of Hanover, Anna Harman of New Oxford, Isaac "Pete" Livingston of York, Hope Wolf of New Oxford, John Livingston of Hanover, and his companion Terri Cress of Thomasville. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Mark Livingston.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Memorial services were held at 10:30 AM Saturday, March 23 at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville with Rev. Rick Robinson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carolyn Craxton Slane Hospice, 1320 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17110. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 24, 2019