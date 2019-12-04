|
|
David E. Runk
Littlestown - David E. Runk, 55, of Littlestown, died Thurs, Nov 28, at his home. Born Feb 15, 1964 in Hanover, Dave was the son of the late Edward H. & Betty A. (Sterner) Runk. He was a 1983 Littlestown High School graduate and was employed with Weis Markets of Hanover.
Surviving are his brother, Dennis L. Runk of Hanover and his sister, Janet E. Smith of Hanover and numerous nieces and nephews. Dave liked to fish and eat at McDonald's.
Graveside Memorial Service is Wednesday, Dec 11, at 10 A.M. at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown with Pastor David Breedlove of Hanover Trinity Church of the Nazarene, officiating. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019