Services
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Carmel Cemetery
Littlestown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Runk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David E. Runk


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David E. Runk Obituary
David E. Runk

Littlestown - David E. Runk, 55, of Littlestown, died Thurs, Nov 28, at his home. Born Feb 15, 1964 in Hanover, Dave was the son of the late Edward H. & Betty A. (Sterner) Runk. He was a 1983 Littlestown High School graduate and was employed with Weis Markets of Hanover.

Surviving are his brother, Dennis L. Runk of Hanover and his sister, Janet E. Smith of Hanover and numerous nieces and nephews. Dave liked to fish and eat at McDonald's.

Graveside Memorial Service is Wednesday, Dec 11, at 10 A.M. at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown with Pastor David Breedlove of Hanover Trinity Church of the Nazarene, officiating. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -