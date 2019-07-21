Services
Emmanuel United Church-Christ
124 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
124 Broadway
Hanover, PA
David E. "Rival" Topper Sr.


1942 - 2019
David E. "Rival" Topper Sr. Obituary
David E. "Rival" Topper, Sr.

Hanover - David E. Topper, Sr. "Rival", 77, of Centennial Road, Gettysburg, lived out his final days at home surrounded by his closest family and friends, before leaving to begin his next adventure.

Born January 21, 1942, Dave was an outstanding athlete both in basketball and football. He became the quarterback at Delone Senior HS, Hanover where he lead the 1959-1960 football team to victory during the Championship game. Later, he played semi-pro for the Hanover Packers and Rhinos. So began a lifelong love for football and the Redskins. Dave could always be found in the yard on his John Deere tractor. Other passions included Elvis, Nascar, antique cars, farming livestock and an endless love for "a cold one" Natural Lite. He retired from Bethlehem Steel and the York Quarry after years of faithful service. He was an active member of the New Oxford Social Club and a lifetime member of the McSherrystown Home Association.

Dave will continue to live through those who's lives he has impacted before his death on July 15, 2019. Dave is predeceased by Arthur W Topper, father and mother, Anna Cecila Wivell Topper, three brothers and two sisters. Survived by his wife Barbara Ann Scholl Topper, his two siblings Joseph Topper and Louise Topper Balek, his five children Cynthia A. Topper Stambaugh, Sandra M. Topper, Jane M. Topper Harman, James W. Topper, David E. Topper, Jr., 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of a formal funeral the family will be hosting a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10 AM. at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 124 Broadway, Hanover PA 17331. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Hospice and Community Care (877) 506-0149.
Published in Evening Sun on July 21, 2019
