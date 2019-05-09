Services
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive P.O. Box 389
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive P.O. Box 389
Manchester, MD 21102
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive P.O. Box 389
Manchester, MD 21102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Wallin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David F. "Dave" Wallin


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David F. "Dave" Wallin Obituary
David "Dave" F. Wallin

Hanover - David "Dave" F. Wallin, age 58, passed suddenly Tuesday May 7, 2019 at his home. Born June 25, 1960 in Baltimore he was the son of the late Carol Edwin and Betty Shelton Wallin. He was the husband of Sally Marie Palmisano Wallin.

Dave was a veteran of the U.S. Marines. He was a truck driver for A Duie Pyle Trucking. Dave enjoyed watching Oriole and Raven games, going to crab feasts, fishing, doing puzzles, and working around his yard. Years ago he and his wife owned and operated Wallin's Pizzas and Subs in Hanover.

Surviving in addition to his wife are children; Nicholas Wallin of Hanover, PA, Jeremy Gruss of Maryland. He is also survived by grandchildren; Jordan Gruss and Sophia Bewly; and siblings; Eddie Wallin of Linthicum, MD, Emma Connelly of North Carolina and Barbara Brown of Littlestown, PA. He was predeceased by a son; Matthew Gruss.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 11th, from 3:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 6:00 PM at ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102, with the Reverend Scott Sager officiating.

Online condolences may be offered at :

www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Evening Sun on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now