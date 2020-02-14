|
David G. Myers
Hanover - David G. "Dave" Myers, 87, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital with family members by his side. Born November 11, 1932 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Jacob D. and Mary M. "Maggie" (Follmar) Myers.
Dave graduated from Eichelberger Senior High School in 1951, then graduated from Thaddeus Stevens Trade School (now Stevens College of Technology) in 1954. He was employed for 32 years at Swam Electric Co., Inc., followed by 16 years at The Brethren Home Community maintenance department. After retiring from full-time employment, he worked part-time for American Locksmith.
Dave was raised in Lohr's EUB Church (now United Methodist), joining Grace EUB after his marriage in 1965. He was active in both churches. He joined Lohr's Junior Choir and that was the beginning of his love for music. He sang in the senior Choirs of both churches, retiring from the choir after 70 years of service. Dave also sang 25 years with the Grantham Oratorio Society, was a member of the Hanover Oratorio Society as well as the Hanover Community Singers.
At Grace Church he served in leadership positions as a member of Ad Council, Financial Secretary and Trustees. He acted as co-chairperson of the Building Committee when Grace Church relocated to its present location on Albright Drive and served in the same capacity years later with the church expansion. He participated in serveral UM Church Conference work camps to Kentucky and in the 1980's traveled 3 times with Conference work camps to Sierra Leone. He and his wife Muriel also led several Conference Travel/Study Tours and served as local church Lay Speakers. Dave also volunteered, for many years, for the Red Cross Blood drives sponsored by Grace Church.
His scouting career began in 1945 in Troop 105. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout and became Assistant Scoutmaster. In 1959 he became Scoutmaster for First Methodist Church (now First United Methodist). Stepping back as Scoutmaster in 1965 he continued with Troop 110 as Assistant Scoutmaster. He was a Roundtable Comissioner for eight years. He had a total of 75 years dedicated to Scouting. Dave was also a member of the Hanover Area Historical Society and in the 1980's played an active part in the placement of the Pigeon Hills Passenger Pigeon Memorial at Lake Marburg.
Dave leaves behind his wife Muriel, of 54 years, his sister, Myrna McInerney of Hanover and a number of nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his sisters Mary L. Myers, Ruth N. Cullison, Bessie E. Myers and Barbra F. Myers.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church, 55 Albright Drive, Hanover, PA with Rev. Steve Salisbury and Pastor Jennifer Zack officiating. A time to share memories with the family will be from 9:00am until the time of the service at church. Immediately following the service a reception will be held for family and friends at the church. Final committal will take place at 2:00pm in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Fund at Grace United Methodist Church or Boy Scouts of America, New Birth of Freedom Council 2139 White Street, York, PA 17404-4953 earmarked for Camp Conewago.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020