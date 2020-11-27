1/
David G. Toomey
David G. Toomey

Hanover - David G. Toomey, Sr., 93, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Gettysburg Hospital. He was the loving husband of Ruth A. (Hartlaub) Toomey who died October 1, 2015.

Born January 3, 1927 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Paul A. and Gertrude (Walters) Toomey.

Dave retired from Dellwood Kitchens, Hanover, with over 35 years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover and proudly served his country during WW II in the Navy. Dave enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and grandchildren who will greatly miss him.

Surviving is one son, David G. Toomey Jr. of Hanover, six grandchildren, David G. Toomey III, Brian Toomey, David Christmer, Daniel Christmer, Mary Utz-Townsend and Jeanie Kilgore. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Josephine Christmer and four siblings, John Toomey, Bernard Toomey, Loretta Sprenkle and Nadine Bankert.

A graveside service with military honors provided by Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard will be held 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover, with Rev. Mr. Thomas Aumen officiating.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.

Donations in memory of Dave may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5025 Grandview Rd., Hanover, PA. 17331.

www.beckfunerals.com








Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Marburg Memorial Gardens,
