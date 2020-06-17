David J. "Dave" Heese
Hanover - David J. "Dave" Heese, 77, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was the loving husband, for 47 years, of Patricia Ann "Pat" (Brown) Heese.
Born June 6, 1943 in Yonkers, NY, he was the son of the late Martin F. and Ethel (Golly) Heese.
Mr. Heese was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Hanover and former member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Phoenix, MD. He served our country proudly in the U.S. Navy. Dave owned and operated D & M Auto service in New Jersey, for 5 years before moving to Maryland and working for the Maryland Transportation Authority for 10 years. He was a past member of the Hanover Community Singers and played trumpet in the Bel Air Community Band.
In addition to his wife Pat, Dave is survived by his daughter, Frances Appold and her husband Donald of Hanover; and his siblings, Peggy Concepcion of Cockeysville, MD and Phillip Heese of Homestead, FL.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Dave Heese will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church at a time to be determined due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
Inurnment will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Phoenix, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dave Heese may be made to the St. Matthew Lutheran Church "Organ Fund", 30 W. Chestnut St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.