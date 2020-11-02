David L. Greenwood
Hanover - David Livingston Greenwood, 88, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital, York, PA.
Born September 7, 1932, in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Herbert C. and Esther M. (Campbell) Greenwood.
David was a graduate of God's Bible School, Cincinnati, OH. He was a member of God's Missionary Church, Hanover, PA.
David was a veteran and served his country proudly twenty-six years in the United States Air Force and Army, serving during the Korean War.
David was a mechanic, having worked for Reichart's Camping Center, Leonhart Manufacturing Company, and most recently for A.D. Frey Trucking Company until his retirement.
David is survived by his children, Theresa L. Bowen, Douglas B. Greenwood, and R. Marie Greenwood; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a sister Joy Dare. He was preceded in death by a brother, Herbert C. Greenwood.
A graveside service for to celebrate and remember David will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA with the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail providing Military Honors .
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
.