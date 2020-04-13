|
David L. Hibbs, Sr.
Hanover - David L. Hibbs, Sr., 98, of Hanover, died April 7, 2020 of natural causes while residing at a nursing care facility. David was a WWII Verteran and enjoyed annual reunions with former navy shipmates. He was also a member of the York Hiking Club. He is survived by his wife, Ethlynd, son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Kathy Hibbs of Hanover. As well as 3 daughters and another son all out of state. In addition to 3 grandsons and 5 great grandchildren.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2020