David M. Lawyer
Hanover - David M. Lawyer, 63, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 7, 1956 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of Joan M. (Gouker) Lawyer of Hanover, PA and the late Charles E. Lawyer.
David worked at R.H. Sheppard for 27 years until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on cars.
In addition to his mother, Joan, David is survived by one daughter, Chelsey Cleveland of Fort Wayne, IN, and one sister, Anna Mummert of New Oxford, PA
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020