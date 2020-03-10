|
|
David "Butch" Richard Amspacher
March 23, 1955-March 4, 2020
David was the son of the late Richard Charles Amspacher and Mary Markel Amspacher, of Hanover. David is survived by two sons. Benjamin Amspacher of Wilcox, Pa, and his daughters Camdyn and Olivia. Andrew Amspacher of Biglerville, Pa, and his daughter Claudia. A brother Michael "Nut" Amspacher and his companion Alberta Snyder and their two children Abigail and William. Services will be held at St. Matthews Church, 30W Chestnut St. Hanover, Pa on March 27, 2020, at 11 am.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020