West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
David Wayne Beck Obituary
David Wayne Beck

Weaverville, NC - David Wayne Beck, age 69, of Weaverville, died Sunday, March 3, 2019.

David was born February 13, 1950 in Baltimore, MD and was a resident of Buncombe County North Carolina since 1992. He was a U.S. Navy veteran having served on the USS Saratoga. David was a retired auto mechanic and was currently employed with Walmart in Weaverville for several years. He loved fishing and boating, mostly at Lake James. David was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Donna Miller Beck; daughter, Cassandra Brown and husband Joseph of Marshall, NC; parents, Raymond and Adaline Sharp Beck of Altoona, PA; sisters, Cathy Meloy and husband Greg, Karen Morris and husband Robert, Vicki Murphy, and Amy Beck; brother, Ronnie Beck and wife Sharon; and three grandchildren, Emma and Keira Fisher and Josie Brown.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. His brother-in-law, Fred Lieb, will officiate.

The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the funeral home.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Beck's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 7, 2019
