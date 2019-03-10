|
Dawn L. Zepka
New Oxford - Dawn L. Zepka, 59, of New Oxford, PA, entered God's eternal care, Monday, March 4, 2019 at her home in New Oxford, PA.
Born March 1, 1960 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond H., Jr. and Betty J. (Krug) Riddle.
Dawn was a 1978 graduate of New Oxford High School. She was a case worker and C.N.A. at the Brethren Home.
Dawn was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA. She loved animals, especially cats and dogs.
Dawn is survived by her brother, Victor Riddle of McSherrystown, PA.
A graveside service to remember Dawn will be held 11:00AM, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Mount Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mt. Rose Ave, York, PA, with the Rev. Faye Snyder officiating.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA 17331 is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 10, 2019