Dawn P. "Pat" Roser
Codorus - Dawn P. "Pat" (Gift) Roser, 86, of Jefferson, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at York Hospital with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Lawrence E. "Sas" Roser.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Jacob's (Stone) UCC Church, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville, with Rev. Dr. Bruce P. Bouchard officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Thursday at the church. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements.
Pat graduated from Codorus Township High School in 1950 and was employed as a seamstress at the Jefferson Sewing Company and retired from Seven Valleys Garment Company in 1994.
She was a member of St. Jacob's (Stone) UCC, where she helped at the church picnics. She was active in the Codorus Valley Historical Society where she oversaw refreshments after the meetings. Pat was also a member of the Jefferson Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and helped with PA Dutch Suppers. She served on the Jefferson Borough Council and served at the borough election polls for many years. Her dream in life was to tap dance and play the drum. In her early 80's she took tap dance lessons at the Windy Hill Senior Center and participated in a recital, and took part playing the drum in the Little Drummer Boy at her church this past Christmas.
She leaves two daughters, Sharon K. Witte of Endicott, NY and Diane M. Meckley Nonemaker and her husband Rick of Hanover; a former son-in-law, Ronald Witte and many furry friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Jefferson Fire Company, P.O. Box 3, Codorus, PA 17331 or to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 12, 2019