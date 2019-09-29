|
Dean Brodbeck Jr.
Allentown - Dean Brodbeck Jr, 72, of Allentown died on September 23rd surrounded by his loving family. Born in Hanover he was the son of the Dean Brodbeck Sr and Evelyn Brodbeck (deceased). He is survived by his wife of 53 years Beverly Brodbeck, daughter Denise Panner, son Duane Brodbeck and grandchildren Bethany Brodbeck, Calvin Panner and Drew Panner. He is also survived by siblings Scott Brodbeck and David Brodbeck along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister Judy Graf. He was a graduate of Hanover High School, class of 1965. He retired from Knoll Inc after 18 years of service. A casual gathering of family and friends will take place on Friday October 4th from 4-9 pm at Pleasant Hill Fire Company hall. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to or .
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 29, 2019