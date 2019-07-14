Services
Fort Myers, FL - Dean R. (Dino) Fanus passed away July 2, 2019, in Fort Myers, FL. He was 94 years old. Born in 1925 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Freemon and Elizabeth (Bessie) Fanus.

He was the husband of Pearl McManus Fanus, who passed away in 2015, and the late Rosella Small Fanus. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Frank. He is survived by a step-daughter, Sandra Wojtkowiak.

Dean graduated from Eichelberger High School in 1943. He immediately joined the army and during World War II, served with the 157th Engineer Combat Battalion in the European Theater of Operations. After 3 years in the military, he joined the Army Security Agency, was stationed at the Carlisle Barracks and later at Ft. Devens, MA, where he illustrated manuals. He later worked in advertising design for advertising agencies in Chicago, and in York and Lancaster, PA. He was a York County Constable for a number of years, and retired from Strickler Sign Company. He moved to Fort Myers, FL with wife Pearl in 2006. He spent his retirement creating pieces of art, designing tee shirts, doing art work for friends and all the artwork for his community newsletter. Dean was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Memorial contributions in Dean's name may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars,

19 McKinley Ave, Hanover, PA 17331.

To offer condolences to the family please visit www.kiserfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on July 14, 2019
