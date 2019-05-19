|
Deborah Ann Noble
Littlestown - Deborah Ann Noble, 68 of Littlestown died Friday May 17 at her home with her family by her side. She was the wife of Bernie A. Noble of Littlestown for 50 years. Born December 19, 1950 in Gettysburg, Deb was the daughter of the late James L. Rhoades Sr. and Jane (King) Rhoades.
Deb was a 1968 graduate of Littlestown High School, and a graduate of Bradley Academy of the Arts. She was an interior designer and a phlebotomist at Gettysburg Hospital. She was a supervisor at Carroll County Hospital and taught introduction to phlebotomy at Carroll County Community College.
Surviving in addition to her husband is her son, Tige Justin (T.J.) Noble and wife Lisa of Littlestown, her daughters, Tiffany K. Ditzler and husband John of Holton, Kansas and Tenille B. Moore and husband Steve of Westminster MD. Her 5 grandchildren, Trey and Tanner Noble, Emily Ditzler, Tyler and Cooper Moore and her brother James L Rhoades Jr. and Sue of Littlestown.
Deb was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Littlestown where she was a member of the women's Bible Study Group and member of the Littlestown High School Football Boosters. She liked arts and crafts, traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
There will be a Memorial Service July 6 at her Church at 11 A.M. with her Pastor, the Rev.Rebecca Ajer-Frantz officiating. Contributions have been asked to go to St. John's Lutheran Church, 665 St. John's Rd, Littlestown PA 17340, The Littlestown Football Boosters Club, 575 Mengus Mill Rd, Littlestown Pa 17340 or VNA of Hanover & Spring Grove, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover PA 17331. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on May 19, 2019