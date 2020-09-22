1/2
Deborah K. Renaut
1954 - 2020
Deborah K. Renaut

Hanover - Deborah K. Renaut, 66, of Hanover was called home by her Savior on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at home two days prior to her 46th wedding anniversary. Her loving husband Paul A. Renaut was by her side. They were married September 21, 1974 by Rev. Charles Kramer at Holiness Christian Church, Taneytown, MD.

She was born June 26, 1954 in Gettysburg, PA, the daughter of the late John and Florence (Stitely) Althoff.

Debbie had a beautiful soprano singing voice, singing praises to her Savior. She sang often in church and at several weddings, including her own. Debbie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and cook. She had been a proof-reader for Double Day and Sheridan Press.

Her life was guided by her strong faith in the Lord, Jesus Christ. She was very selfless, giving her time and talent to her church, Grace Presbyterian, and caring for others even through her illness. Debbie looked forward to the future of the new Heaven and new Earth with her Savior. "Don't grieve for Debbie, she is with the Lord."

In addition to her husband Paul, she is survived by her children, Paul M. Renaut and wife Michelle, Fulton, MD, Julie Renaut and companion Jack M. Sprenkle, York and Andrew J. Renaut, Hanover; brothers, Paul Althoff and wife Sue, Littlestown, Robert Althoff, Keymar, MD, Joseph Althoff and wife Ginny, West Virginia, John Althoff, Keymar, MD and Mark Althoff, Keymar, MD; sisters, Sharon Althoff, Keymar, MD and Brenda David and husband John, Hanover and grandchildren, Dominic Renaut, Sophia Sprenkle and Kiran Renaut.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 12 noon at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle Street, Hanover with Rev. Dr. Jeff Sheely officiating. The family will receive friends and share memories on Saturday from 11 AM until the start of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Paul's Dubs Church Cemetery, Hanover.

Contributions in memory of Deborah K. Renaut may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, 17 Wayne Ave., Hanover, PA 17331.

To share memories of Deborah K. Renaut and to view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.








Published in Evening Sun from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
SEP
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
