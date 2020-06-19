Deborah Trish
Hanover - Deborah J. "Mammaw" Trish, 63, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at home. Born January 7, 1957 in Hanover, PA she was the daughter of the late Arbia W. and Kathleene E. (Luckenbaugh) Trish.
Mammaw Trish was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and loved spending time with them. She also enjoyed playing bingo. Deb was employed for nine years at Treehouse Bakery, Hanover where she made many friends with her co-workers.
Mrs. Trish is survived by her children; Kimberly May and her husband Charles of Hanover, Sherri Steinour and her fiancée Kip Summers of Hanover, Bobbi Jo Wentz and her husband Benjamin of Spring Grove and Arbia Steinour and his wife Kristina of Abbottstown; her sisters, Nancy Simmons of Gardners, Betty Wagaman of Abbottstown and Ellen Riley and Donna Simmons of Hanover; her longtime companion, Ronald Steinour; and 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Shane Steinour, her grandchildren, Brittany Steinour and Ian Wentz and her siblings, Helen Delph, Shirley Trish, Sandy Chittum, Ernest Trish and Edward Trish.
A service to celebrate the life of Deborah Trish will be held at 7:30pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Wetzel Funeral Home, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Chaplain Joel Nupp officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Tuesday from 5:30pm until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Inurnment will be private at St. Paul's Dubs Cemetery, Hanover.
To share memories of Deb "Mammaw" Trish and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Hanover - Deborah J. "Mammaw" Trish, 63, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at home. Born January 7, 1957 in Hanover, PA she was the daughter of the late Arbia W. and Kathleene E. (Luckenbaugh) Trish.
Mammaw Trish was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and loved spending time with them. She also enjoyed playing bingo. Deb was employed for nine years at Treehouse Bakery, Hanover where she made many friends with her co-workers.
Mrs. Trish is survived by her children; Kimberly May and her husband Charles of Hanover, Sherri Steinour and her fiancée Kip Summers of Hanover, Bobbi Jo Wentz and her husband Benjamin of Spring Grove and Arbia Steinour and his wife Kristina of Abbottstown; her sisters, Nancy Simmons of Gardners, Betty Wagaman of Abbottstown and Ellen Riley and Donna Simmons of Hanover; her longtime companion, Ronald Steinour; and 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Shane Steinour, her grandchildren, Brittany Steinour and Ian Wentz and her siblings, Helen Delph, Shirley Trish, Sandy Chittum, Ernest Trish and Edward Trish.
A service to celebrate the life of Deborah Trish will be held at 7:30pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Wetzel Funeral Home, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Chaplain Joel Nupp officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Tuesday from 5:30pm until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Inurnment will be private at St. Paul's Dubs Cemetery, Hanover.
To share memories of Deb "Mammaw" Trish and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.