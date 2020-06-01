Debra A. "Deb" Brady
Hanover - Debra A. "Deb" Brady, 60, wife of Bill Brady, peacefully entered into God's eternal care on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Born on Monday, September 21, 1959 in York, she was a daughter of Ned and Diane Miller of Abbottstown. A 1977 graduate of New Oxford High School, Deb retired as the Electronics Manager at WalMart, where she had worked for more than 25 years. She was a member of the McSherrystown Loyal Order of Moose. She took great pleasure in reading, dancing and caring for animals. Deb will be remembered as a loving person who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband of nearly 40 years, survivors include two children, Dustin W. Brady and Amanda R. Patterson and her husband, Terry, all of Hanover; four grandchildren, Colton Miller, Anthony and Mason Patterson and Rhett Patterson, who is expected in August; three sisters, Karen Garrett and her husband, Tom, Tammy Spencer and her husband, Warren, and Toni Veach; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the service for Deb will be held privately. A gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a cancer organization of your choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Hanover - Debra A. "Deb" Brady, 60, wife of Bill Brady, peacefully entered into God's eternal care on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Born on Monday, September 21, 1959 in York, she was a daughter of Ned and Diane Miller of Abbottstown. A 1977 graduate of New Oxford High School, Deb retired as the Electronics Manager at WalMart, where she had worked for more than 25 years. She was a member of the McSherrystown Loyal Order of Moose. She took great pleasure in reading, dancing and caring for animals. Deb will be remembered as a loving person who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband of nearly 40 years, survivors include two children, Dustin W. Brady and Amanda R. Patterson and her husband, Terry, all of Hanover; four grandchildren, Colton Miller, Anthony and Mason Patterson and Rhett Patterson, who is expected in August; three sisters, Karen Garrett and her husband, Tom, Tammy Spencer and her husband, Warren, and Toni Veach; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the service for Deb will be held privately. A gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a cancer organization of your choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.