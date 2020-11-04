1/1
Debra Small
1969 - 2020
Debra Small

Hanover - Debra Ann (Adams) Small, 51 of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Manor Care North in York. She was the loving wife of Wayne A. Small, Jr.; together they shared 25 years of marriage.

Born January 1, 1969 in York, she was a daughter of the late John M. and Nadine M. (Coffman) Adams.

Debra loved life with her family, friends, and cats; she admired the living things on earth more than anything and enjoyed decorating entire house for every holiday.

In addition to her husband, Debra is survived by three children, Andy Wayne Shaffer, Jr. of Hanover, Stephanie Louise Shaffer of Hanover; Mattie Harlan Shaffer of Hanover; two grandchildren, Luis Miguel Blancas, Nyla Jade Krug; three siblings, Tony Adams of Conway, SC, Scott Andrew Adams of York, Dawn Marie Adams of Hanover; two nephews, Scott Adams, Jr. Jeremy Lee Adams and two nieces, Amanda Macedonio and Bambie Adams. Debra is also survived by many loving great nieces, great nephews, extended family members and friends.

There will be no public viewing; following cremation, a memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Small will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA with Rev. Craig E. Arentz officiating. A time to share memories with the family will be on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street, NW Suite 200 Washington, DC 20037 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

To share memories of Debra Ann (Adams) Small and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.








Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
