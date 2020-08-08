Delores E. Weaver
Hanover - Delores E. Weaver, 88, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at UPMC Hanover Hospital.
Born on Tuesday, February 2, 1932 in Carroll County, MD, she was a daughter of the late Martin A. and Mildred Feeser Mathias. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Curtis Curvin Weaver, who died in 1973; and a sister, Mary Sheely. Delores was a member of the Manchester (MD) Baptist Church, and was employed by the Owings Manor Apartments in Reisterstown for many years before retiring in 2002 at the age of 70. She enjoyed completing puzzles, listening to church hymns and reading scripture. Her family will have many happy memories of their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and of Delores being "the best Mom in the world".
Survivors include her three children, Patricia Martin of McSherrystown, Tony Weaver of York, and Rebecca Brewer and her husband, Dean, of Manchester, MD; six grandchildren, Christina Frey, Amanda Martin, Shawn Weaver, Lindsay Martin, Kevin Brewer and Jeannie Brewer; six great-grandchildren, Melody Kane, Bryson Weaver, Samuel and Erivine Blokzeyl, and Liberty and Justice Diehl.
The funeral will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the service will be required to wear masks and attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 25 people at a time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 35105.
