Delores M. Bachman



Hanover - Delores M. Bachman, 86, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Center with her loving husband by her side.



Born January 25, 1933, in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lee J. and Verna A. (Gorman) Miller. Delores was the loving wife of Kenneth E. Bachman with whom she shared



45 years of marriage.



Delores was a member of St. David's United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA. She was a hairdresser at Homewood at Plum Creek for many years until her retirement in 2007.



In addition to her loving husband, Kenneth, Delores is survived by three children, Victoria A. Wong of Santa Clarita, Ca, Stephen V. Krichten of Edgewood, MD, and Daniel R. Krichten of Hanover, PA; one step daughter, Virginia L. Hobbs of Perris, CA; one grandson, Stephen; two great grandchildren, Sarah and Zachary; and one sister, Carolyn Johnson of Hanover, PA. Delores was preceded in death by one step daughter, Julie A. Thompson; five brothers, Rodney, Elwood, Ralph, Gerald, and Leverne Miller; four sisters, Marilyn Mummert, Mavis Pfeiffer, and twin infant sisters.



A service to celebrate and remember Delores will be held 11 AM, Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA with her Pastor, the Rev. Scott A. Sager officiating. Burial will be in St. Bartholomew's Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10-11 AM, Monday, May 6, 2019 at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. David's United Church of Christ, 142 Hobart Road, Hanover, PA 17331.



Published in Evening Sun on May 5, 2019