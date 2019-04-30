Services
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2414
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
High Street
Gettysburg, PA
Gettysburg, PA - Delores H. Wolo ("Dee") was born in Olyphant, PA on March 10, 1927, to Rudof Chisar and Agnella Ferris Chisar. She was preceded in death by her adoring and loving husband Michael J. Wolo of 69 years and her siblings Antoinette Mack, Joseph Chisar, Stanley Chisar, Francis Krawczyk, and MaryAnn Chisar Lubaszewski.

Dee had many interests. She loved gardening and participated in garden clubs. She enjoyed helping in the Gettysburg Area Soup Kitchen and attending Red Hats. Dee was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing Christmas Eve dinner for the family. She collected angels and enjoyed arts and crafts projects. Dee was interested in history and historic preservation and was once a member of the Hanover Area Historical Society. Dee wanted to know more about the stars and astronomy. She loved going outside on a clear night to observe the stars.

Dee is survived by her three children, Sharon E. Wambach and her husband Vincent, of Harrisburg, PA; Michael G. Wolo and his wife Jo Anne, of Farmington, MO; Diane Wolo of Maryland. She has eight grandchildren: Vincent Wambach, Angela Gallai, Anthony Wambach, Anndee Rama, Catherine Perez, Frank Wolo, Elizabeth Wolo, Monica Wolo, and nine great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM from St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, High Street, Gettysburg with Fr. Daniel Mitzel, celebrant. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening at Monahan Funeral Home from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

The online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 30, 2019
